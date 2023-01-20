Aerial footage of a dugong making a splash at Dunwich has debunked claims of another crocodile sighting on North Stradbroke Island.
The Environment and Science Department has released drone vision of the dugong travelling through shallow waters near One Mile Jetty on Friday morning.
It has disproved a video which was shared to social media this morning appearing to show a new crocodile sighting in the same area.
"Rangers and wildlife officers have reviewed footage taken this morning and have confirmed it shows a dugong in shallow waters ...," the department said.
Straddie Adventures owner Mark Jones set tongues wagging on Wednesday when he reported seeing a crocodile at Myora Springs while on a kayaking tour with nine people.
Wildlife rangers are continuing to carry out a search of the island to confirm the sighting and have again urged the public to stay away from beaches between Amity Point and Dunwich.
"Members of the public are asked not to launch private drones on and around the island until further notice," the department said in a statement.
"The Department of Environment and Science will continue to provide updates to the public as any new information becomes available."
The department said any crocodile found on North Stradbroke Island would be targeted for removal from the wild, regardless of its size.
It is understood crocodile hunters from North Queensland are assisting with the investigation.
"Under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan, Minjerribah is in Zone F (Aatypical Habitat Zone)," the department said.
