Dugong drone footage debunks claims of new crocodile sighting on North Stradbroke Island

By Jordan Crick
Updated January 20 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 3:30pm
Footage of a dugong has debunked claims of a new crocodile sighting on North Stradbroke Island. Picture supplied

Aerial footage of a dugong making a splash at Dunwich has debunked claims of another crocodile sighting on North Stradbroke Island.

