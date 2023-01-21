A Redland businessman believes men are the key to raising awareness about domestic violence across the Redlands as he launches a new group with male ambassadors to start discussions.
Rabieh Krayem was at a Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce business lunch discussing domestic violence when he noticed a lack of male engagement on the subject.
"I put my hand up to say a couple of words and said 'We need more strong males talking about domestic violence', and that's how it started," he said.
"A lot of domestic violence cases start with a man, and and I think it's more about us males saying it's not okay to raise your hand. We all know happens but we don't want to talk about it because it's not it's not a nice subject.
"The more young menand older men talk about it, hopefully they will take the lead as well."
Mr Krayem's idea to create the Redlands Domestic Violence Awareness (RDVA) ambassador program and run an annual event to get men talking about domestic violence was based on a similar program running in Sydney, Linking Hearts, which he was an ambassador for.
"I thought we could get an event going and turn it into a fundraiser and whatever proceeds we raise can go into the various groups within the Redlands who support domestic violence," he said.
"I think Redlands is not part of Brisbane, so we can have our own identity and our own causes.
"We have enough people who could speak about domestic violence at a local level and engage with the community, both males and females."
He said he was hoping to get a range of Redlands men to come on board as ambassadors from across generations, from business owners and sports people to high school prefects.
"You could be the wealthiest person or the poorest person. Everyone could be impacted by domestic violence and I think this could unite people when we all speak about it," Mr Krayem said.
"There is no age limit for being ambassador. I hope we can eventually expand it to youth leaders, and the more we get young men to talk about it, the better."
The group held its first meeting on Thursday, January 19 where early members developed the first event to be held at Sirromet on March 3 to celebrate International Women's Day.
Tickets are available now, email hello@rdva.com.au.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.