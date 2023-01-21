Redland City Council will enter a new era from next week as it offers live streaming of general meetings to constituents for the first time.
Councillors voted in October to begin streaming meetings from 2023, bringing Redlands in line with other south-east Queensland councils like Logan, Brisbane, Gold Coast and the Scenic Rim.
Council has confirmed that live streams will begin from the first general meeting of the new year on Wednesday, January 25.
Included in the agenda is a motion from Cr Adelia Berridge calling for the council to adopt a drug and alcohol testing regime for elected representatives.
A council spokeswoman said new cabling had been installed to existing cameras and technical infrastructure inside the council chamber.
The stream will be available on the council website under the same tab as recorded meetings have been previously been uploaded.
Council said the cabling upgrades had come at a "minimal cost" and live streaming would be manged by existing staff.
Deputy Mayor Julie Talty and Cr Paul Golle both raised concerns last year about introducing streaming without absolute privilege for councillors.
"Unfortunately, we are not members of Parliament and there is no Parliamentary privilege or protection, so we need to be very mindful of how we speak if it's going out on the live stream," Cr Golle said.
"If we use the example of radio broadcasts, even they have a delayed feed so that anything that is untoward can be removed."
Councillor conduct at meetings came sharply into focus last year when Cr Peter Mitchell told the Redland City Bulletin that "substandard behaviour" at meetings had impacted decision making and eroded trust.
He labelled some behaviour "childish" and called for his colleagues to raise the bar amid breaches to council standing orders.
"While each individual incident might be treated as water of a duck's back ... cumulatively I think it has impacted on good decision making," Cr Mitchell said.
Council general meetings are held every month at the chambers on the corner of Bloomfield and Middle streets. Meetings are still open for constituents to attend in person.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
