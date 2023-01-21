Redland City Bulletin

Redland City Council meeting live streams to begin on January 25

JC
By Jordan Crick
January 21 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redland City Council will live stream its general meetings starting on January 25.

Redland City Council will enter a new era from next week as it offers live streaming of general meetings to constituents for the first time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.