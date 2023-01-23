RedCity Roar has launched a new club to help fill increasing demand for basketball in the Redlands.
The Ormiston Crushers will become the eighth club to compete in the local junior competitions, looking to nominate teams in U10s to U16s if registration numbers allow.
RedCity Roar General Manager Peter Pollcok said clubs would go through registrations and sort players into teams next week.
"Most clubs have waiting lists and there is excitement building around around an eighth club based at Ormiston," he said.
"The Ormiston Crushers were formed late last year and currently have spots available in all their teams.
"Committee members will be figuring out how many teams they can accommodate at their training venues and then make decisions on which division to nominate those teams."'
The announcement of the new club comes after the RedCity Roar's founding committee's plan to grow the game and build a pathway for junior athletes stalled due to a lack of facilities in the Redlands.
Mr Pollock said demand for the game grew post COVID, but teams and clubs were capped when the association ran out of courts to play on.
Sign up for the Ormiston Crushers at https://www.trybooking.com/CEWQQ.
RedCity Roar junior fixtures will tip off from Tuesday, February 7 at Redlands PCYC and the Paul Bancroft Centre at Cleveland District State High School.
The first few weeks will be used to grade teams into competitive divisions and games will run until the end of term 2 with no fixtures during school holidays.
The seven teams across the Redlands are the Alex Hills Raiders, Bayside Basketball, Capalaba Wildcats, Crusafers Basketball, Faith Basketball, Hornets Basketball, the Wellington Point Kings and the new Ormiston side.
Trainings are held at a range of venues across the Redlands on various weekdays. Find out more at https://www.redcityroar.com.au/juniors.
