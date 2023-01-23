The 'sighting' of a crocodile at North Stradbroke Island remains in the news and even sightings of dugongs and crocodiles on the national news from mobile phone footage.
I wonder if this is a mis-identification.
Everyone should be cautious when swimming in the bay if there is a three-meter crocodile.
The Port of Brisbane keeps producing mulloway and threadfin salmon on live prawns.
A great feature of the past few weeks has been the catches of small mulloway caught from Bribie Island to the Logan River.
These beautiful fish are being caught.
Please handle them carefully and return them to the water with as little handling as possible.
We want these fish to grow into adult fish to continue to populate our waterways.
Flathead has returned along our shores and will be ambushing the increase in baitfish activity in the shallows.
The whiting fishing is one of the best I have experienced in many years.
During the week, I gave a fishing lesson for twelve-year-old twins on catching whiting.
They had been holidaying on Coochiemudlo Island and not having success with catching fish.
They caught many whiting, a few bream and even a gar on yabbies.
I had to hurry home to get some squid because they ran out of yabbies.
Even their mum got into the fun of catching fish.
The whiting continued to bite on the squid, and at the end of a two-hour session, they had sufficient fish for lunch the next day.
I only had to correct a few details of their leaders, where to cast to catch whiting and not to react to a nibble but to wait to set the hook at the right moment.
Now they have the confidence and the experience to be successful and wonderful memories were made.
Raymond Kennedy and a few friends went to fish the western arm of Hinze Dam.
Downstream and they only managed five bass in the first four hours.
Better fishing was found above bass bay, and they found bass in quite a few spots ending up with thirty-three bass for the day.
With nineteen fish over 40cm.
The dam is down to 96 per cent, and they are looking forward to recovering pots that were submerged back in 2021 when the dam level increased to one hundred and five per cent.
If you have any fishing questions or photographs of your catch or if you would like a coaching session, please get in touch with Michael at desdavidmichael@gmail.com
