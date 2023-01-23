Redland City Bulletin

Fishers cautioned as possible crocodile sighting makes headlines

By Michael Des David
January 24 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Thompson with an eastern arm bass. Picture supplied

The 'sighting' of a crocodile at North Stradbroke Island remains in the news and even sightings of dugongs and crocodiles on the national news from mobile phone footage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.