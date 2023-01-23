The Davey family are coming to terms with a much quieter household as pint-sized "miracle" triplets Aiden, Elaina and Clay start prep at Birkdale State School.
Mum Lorren said the trio had come a long way since being born 11 weeks early at Mater Mothers' Hospital in August 2017.
The now healthy and "thriving" siblings were among thousands of Queensland students starting prep on Monday.
"I think the triplets will love school and will be excited about learning new things together as they are in the same class," Mrs Davey said.
The Davey triplets, who also have a two-year-old sister, were born at just over 29 weeks gestation and spent more than 75 days receiving around-the-clock care in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
They arrived within just a minute of each other on August 6, 2017, weighing little more than one kilogram.
Mrs Davey thanked Mater for saving her three pint-sized miracles, saying staff helped her every step of the way during a "stressful" pregnancy.
She was placed on bed rest after doctors detected an abnormality during a routine scan 25 weeks into her pregnancy.
"I was on bed rest for four weeks before my babies were born," she said.
"I was given steroids to slow the labour, which helped. Nothing could prepare me for what was to come."
Mrs Davey said her triplets had breathing difficulties after being born, with middle child Elaina having to be resuscitated.
But the trio are now "kicking goals" and have each formed their own unique personality as they start the next chapter of their lives.
"Clay is the youngest of the trio and he's my baby," Mrs Davey said.
"He probably won't talk to anyone on the first day of school, he'll just watch on.
"Elaina is a typical girl. She's a typical princess [and] very vivacious. I am not used to a five-year-old telling me what to do.
"Aiden, well he's a worry wart. He bosses the other two around and he's our most inquisitive child and will ask a thousand questions."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
