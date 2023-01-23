Redland City Bulletin

Redlands Tigers first grade in dominant position against Sunshine Coast

By Jordan Crick
January 23 2023 - 4:00pm
Teammates Brayden Laffan and James Pullar celebrate during the second grade game against Sunshine Coast. Picture by Alan Minifie

A five-wicket haul to young-gun Jack Sinfield has put Redlands on track for another two-day victory, this time away from home against Sunshine Coast.

