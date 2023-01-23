A five-wicket haul to young-gun Jack Sinfield has put Redlands on track for another two-day victory, this time away from home against Sunshine Coast.
The talented spinner ran through the opposition batting line-up to finish with figures of 5/44 as Sunshine Coast were dismissed for 166 inside 70 overs at Kerry Emery Oval.
It caps off a successful week for Sinfield, who was named in the Queensland Invitational XI squad to face England Under 19 in a two-day warm-up game at Brisbane's Alan Pettigrew Oval.
The game, to be played on Tuesday and Wednesday, precedes an international youth series between the Australian and England under 19 sides at Allan Border Field and Ian Healy Oval.
Spin proved to be the most effective weapon for Tigers after winning the toss and sending Sunshine Coast into bat on day one, with Jasper Sumner also snapping up three wickets from a 15-over spell.
Openers Liam Smith and Stephan Muller set about making a positive start to the run chase, scoring 24 and 35 respectively as Redlands finished the day in control on 3/88.
Captain Leigh Drennan and Carter Pearson were the unbeaten batsman at stumps and will resume next Saturday with the Tigers requiring a further 79 runs for first-innings points.
They currently sit inside the top four on the Premier Grade Cricket two-day ladder, with only Western Suburbs and University of Queensland ahead of them.
Second grade will need to mount a comeback next weekend as they hunt down Sunshine Coast's first-innings 229 at Peter Burge Oval.
Redlands slumped to 2/18 during a tricky seven-over period at the end of the day's play and will start next weekend requiring more than 200 runs for victory.
Jacob Apted and James Pullar were the standout performers with the ball for Redlands, claiming three-wickets apiece.
Fourth grade have won through to the one-day finals series after finishing on top of their pool with a win over Toombul.
Adam Pearson claimed 4/12 from an eight-over spell as Redlands made light work of the visitors at Fred Kratzmann Oval.
Several batsmen made contributions during the run chase, including Matt Fay (29) and Paul Bonney (24), as Tigers passed Toombul's total in just 23 overs.
Redlands lost only one of their four one-day games during the campaign and will host the semi-final at home on February 5.
Second grade: Sunshine Coast all out 229 (Jacob Apted 3/28, James Pullar 3/68) v Redlands Tigers 2/18
Third grade (OD): Toombul 9/160 (Harry Short 4/40) def by Redlands Tigers 5/163 (Mitch Drennan 47, Brian Sanders 45)
Fourth grade (OD): Toombul 113 (Adam Pearson 4/12) def by Redlands Tigers 4/117 (Matt Fay 29, Paul Bonney 24)
Fifth grade (OD): Redlands Tigers 9/195 (Jaiden Taylor 57, Mark Burt 40) def Toombul 171 (Bailey Slater 5/19)
Sixth grade (OD): Toombul 8/163 (Lachlan Buckle 5/39) def Redlands Tigers 136 (David Brook 35)
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
