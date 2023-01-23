Students started back at Alexandra Hills State School on Monday with new ways to play and learn as the 2023 year kicked off.
A total of 210 children started from prep-year six with crisp uniforms, full backpacks and packed lunches as the year got into full swing.
Principal Wayne Fletcher said his school community had plenty to look forward to in 2023.
"What is really exciting is we've got new playgrounds that have been placed in the school. There's junior and senior playgrounds which were funded by the federal and state governments," he said.
The school is also continuing a COVID initiative supporting parents by providing free booklists for all students, an idea Mr Fletcher said came about when they noticed an increase in parents who could not afford resources.
Mr Fletcher said a new program would be a major learning boost for the school's youngest students.
"We also got a new literacy approach with our prep-year twos, which is the Sounds Right program," Mr Fletcher said.
"By the end of the year 95 per cent of our students will be able to read and write, which is where we want to be."
The program comes to the school as student numbers increase by 10 per cent.
"We have a lot of students that left at the end of last year, going to high school and going to different parts of the state but we've got a lot of newbies coming in, which is really good.
"We're ready for 2023 and chomping at the bit to get going."
