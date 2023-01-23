Almost 875,000 Queensland students returned to classrooms across the state on Monday, January 23 to mark the first day of the 2023 school year.
About 44,000 prep students started their very first day of school in Queensland.
More than 571,000 students are attending 1262 Queensland state schools, learning under 55,000 teachers and 19,000 teacher aids.
The state government marked the occasion with the opening of four new schools, including at Logan, Ripley, Augustine Heights and Palmview, bringing the number of new schools since 2015 to 25 at an investment of $1.5 billion.
Education Minister Grace Grace said the government was opening state schools in Queensland's fastest growing regions to keep up with demand and that she was excited to see what the year would bring for staff and students.
"In the current budget we are spending almost $2 billion on education infrastructure to make sure state school students are learning in state-of-the-art facilities, right across the state," she said.
"For state schools this year I'm looking forward to updated respectful relationships education, the rollout of our Equity and Excellence strategy, the introduction of our new disability funding model, Dignity vending machines for all schools who want them, and our continued rollout of 40 times faster internet by the end of the year."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
