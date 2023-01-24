Queensland Police are urging drivers to take caution and be patient as 40km/h school zones return across the state
School speed zones in Queensland capture high-traffic hours around schools and are clearly signed.
The reminder comes after 299 lives were lost on the state's roads in 2022, the highest number in the last decade, and in 2023 13 lives have been lost as of Monday, January 23.
Acting Assistant Commissioner Chris Stream pleaded for drivers to obey speed limits.
"Always be aware of the speed limits and your surroundings when travelling through school zones, as some of the commuters include children crossing the road on their way to, or from, school," Mr Stream said.
"Last year's lives lost reached a record we did not want and this year, I hope to see more safe driving practiced.
"School speed zones are in place to protect our children, who are not as familiar with the roads as we are and motorists can expect to see police out enforcing the reduced speed limits.
"Please be patient as you drive and if you live near a school zone, leave a few minutes earlier to account for the lower speeds."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
