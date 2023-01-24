Redland City Bulletin

Queensland Police issue safety plea as school zone limits return

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
January 24 2023 - 4:00pm
Queensland Police use a radar gun to catch speeding drivers in a school zone. File picture

Queensland Police are urging drivers to take caution and be patient as 40km/h school zones return across the state

