The search for a crocodile sighted on North Stradbroke Island last week has been scaled back after wildlife rangers found no evidence of the reported three-metre reptile during a five-day operation.
Wildlife rangers continued to search the island using drones and helicopters at the weekend, but the sighting reported during a nine-person kayaking tour at Myora Springs on Wednesday remains unconfirmed.
The sighting was described as "credible" at the time and led to the Department of Environment and Science issuing a warning for the public to stay away from beaches between Amity Point and Dunwich.
Crews spent several days scouring the island before the department scaled back the search this morning, with rangers unable to confirm the presence of a crocodile.
"Although the sighting report was unusual, as Minjerribah is not considered to be typical crocodile habitat, the department investigates all crocodile sightings, regardless of the location in Queensland," the department said.
Straddie Adventures owner Mark Jones told the Redland City Bulletin he saw the crocodile near Myora Springs, just a few kilometres north of Dunwich, while on a kayaking tour with nine people on Wednesday.
"I actually thought it was a log to start with, but that changed within a few seconds because it actually went under the water," he said.
"I said to my customers 'just watch in this direction, you will see some ripples'.
"One of the followers had seen it as well, and then it popped up again. I said 'that's a croc' and they agreed."
Mr Jones said he had seen sharks, dugongs and turtles on the island before, but never a crocodile.
"It just stayed outside the mangroves and was heading north in the Amity direction," he said.
"My customers ask me 'do you get crocodiles here?'. I say no, we don't, because if we did I would be doing my tours in a boat."
The department said any crocodile found on North Stradbroke Island would be targeted for removal from the wild, regardless of its size.
"Under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan, Minjerribah is in Zone F (Aatypical Habitat Zone)," the department said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
