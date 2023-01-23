Redland City Bulletin
Updated

Crocodile search scaled back after North Stradbroke Island sighting

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated January 23 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rangers carrying out a search of North Stradbroke Island waters after a reported crocodile sighting at Myora Springs. Picture by Queensland Environment

The search for a crocodile sighted on North Stradbroke Island last week has been scaled back after wildlife rangers found no evidence of the reported three-metre reptile during a five-day operation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.