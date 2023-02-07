Redland City Bulletin

RedCity Roar signs three female powerhouses to 2023 NBL1 roster

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
February 7 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Skye Mason, Shorna Preston and Lily Rotunno will join forces with the RedCity Roar NBL1 side in the 2023 season. Pictures supplied

Rising basketball stars will join forces at the RedCity Roar for what could become a winning combination in the 2023 NBL1 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Lowe

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.