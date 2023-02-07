Rising basketball stars will join forces at the RedCity Roar for what could become a winning combination in the 2023 NBL1 season.
The Redland side's womens' team has added two exciting and experienced players to its roster.
Young powerhouse Shorna Preston is set to make a name for herself with the Roar in 2023 after honing her skills as a junior with the Queensland and Australian Schoolgirls sides and Basketball Australia National Performance Program participant.
Coach Cassie Dover said Preston would be a valuable addition to RedCity.
"I have coached her before during her juniors and she had some injury set backs but really wants to work hard to hit her goals so I was happy to have Shorna bring her skill set to RedCity," she said.
Dover has also recruited 6'3 forward Skye Mason, who returns to Australia after a short stint in the US.
Mason also represented Queensand as a junior and was selected for Basketball Australia's National Performance Camp at the Centre of Excellence in 2021.
The former Gold Coast junior played against the Roar in the 2021 Queensland State League, but will don the red and grey for the 2023 NBL1 season.
Dover said Mason was a coaches dream to work with.
"She works hard, has a team first mentality, has the ability to score from close or long range and her Basketball IQ is extremely high," she said.
"I am super excited to be reunited with Skye and am expecting her to make a big impact..."
Both girls have worked with fellow newcomer and former Sydney Flames player Lily Rotunno before, and Dover said she was excited to bring their combination to RedCity.
"Having already signed Lilly and Skye, Shorna was part of that same group that won a Bronze and Gold in consecutive years at the State Championships when all three played together under me," she said.
"Reuniting with them all and knowing how they fit in the style of play will be exciting to see them thrive at this level."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
