The state government has refused to recommit to its promises for Redlands Satellite Hospital, casting doubt over whether chemotherapy and renal dialysis will be offered at the multi-million dollar facility as originally planned.
A statement from Queensland Health last week revealed health services at the Redlands centre were still being finalised, contradicting previous statements suggesting that offerings planned for the facility had already been determined.
The satellite hospital, which is currently under construction on a 1.4 hectare block in the Weinam Creek PDA at Redland Bay, is one of seven facilities being built across south-east Queensland to take pressure off the region's major hospitals.
It is understood Redlands is likely to receive the services it has been promised, including chemotherapy and dialysis, but the state government is yet to provide official confirmation in the wake of last week's comments from the health department.
Both the Health Minister's office and Queensland Health refused to issue a statement when asked to set the record straight on what services would be provided at the centre.
Redlands MP Kim Richards has been steadfast in her comments about the hospital's services since the 2020 election, telling the Bulletin in October last year that the facility would offer renal dialysis and chemotherapy.
"This will save locals from having to travel to Redland Hospital and other hospitals across the Metro South Hospital and Health Service," Ms Richards said.
She also revealed the list of services planned for the hospital in March 2022 when former LNP backbencher Andrew Laming branded the satellite facility a "political thought-bubble" and argued it would drain Redland Hospital of resources.
Ms Richards refuted the claims, stating that the Meissner Street hospital would also offer "outpatient services, pathology, ultrasounds and much more" to service southern Redlands and the bay islands.
Wording in a series of recent state government media releases has been less committal, with Health Minister Yvette D'Ath stating in 2021 that service offerings were "still being established".
"A business case for the whole satellite hospital program is being prepared to identify which services will be offered at each location," Ms D'Ath said.
She commented again in November 2022 that services would be tailored to the local community, but stopped short of saying what that meant for Redlands.
The revelations are another blow for the government's signature $376.9 million program, which has also come under fire for delays at some sites and costs blowing out by $111 million.
But Ms D'Ath remains adamant that the hospitals will make a tangible difference in the community, allowing residents to access care "closer to home".
The Redlands facility is expected to be operational in the second half of this year.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.