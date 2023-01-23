Redland City Bulletin

Tony Wagner performs country music on February 4

Tony Wagner is the guest artist for the Redlands Modern Country Music club on February 4.

Country musician Tony Wagner will be the guest artist at the next Redlands Modern Country Music club event at its clubhouse at Pinklands reserve, Cleveland Redland Bay Road on February 4.

