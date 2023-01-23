Country musician Tony Wagner will be the guest artist at the next Redlands Modern Country Music club event at its clubhouse at Pinklands reserve, Cleveland Redland Bay Road on February 4.
Spanning 24 years, Wagner has won a string of awards for his vocals and musicianship. Born and raised in Brisbane, he grew up listening to country music and rock 'n roll. At the age of 13, he took up piano lessons before being introduced to country music clubs at age 17.
He began backing other artists and became the resident piano player for multiple entertainers. Now an accomplished piano and pedal steel player, Wagner is a versatile musician who adds dynamic vocals. His repertoire includes songs from the Hank Williams, George Jones and Jerry Lee Lewis era's to the modern day works of Lee Kernaghan, Alan Jackson and George Strait.
He has worked with renowned entertainer John McSweeney, 12 Times Golden Guitar Finalist Graham Rodger and New Zealand Golden Guitar winner Noel Parlane. Wagner has also worked with Lee Conway, Brian Letton, Lindsay Butler, Shaza Leigh, Dianne Lindsay, Michael King, Shorty Ranger, Reg Poole, Evelyn Bury, Lindsay Waddington, Dave Reynolds and Anne Kirkpatrick.
In recent years, he has performed at festivals across Australia including the Gympie Muster and Tamworth. He also enjoys donating his services for charities to assist in fundraising endeavours. His latest album Nashville Dream was produced in Nashville by Mike Schrimpf who was long time producer and musician for Conway Twitty.
Doors open at 5pm, with meals available from 5:30pm to 7:30pm and a bar from 5:30pm.
Entry is $5 adults and $2.00ages five to 17. The entry fee includes free tea and coffee and a country-style supper. Enquiries to Debbie on 0415 870 225.
The club will celebrate its 50th anniversary in the Redlands in 2024.
