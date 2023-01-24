The Oaklands Street Community Garden will receive a much-needed boost to grow their tight-knit collective of green thumbs with opportunities for people of all abilities.
Redland City Council has provided the Alexandra Hills based group with $9000 to fund its All-Abilities Access Garden Beds project comprising of 18 garden beds filled with gravel, organic soil and compost.
Oaklands Street Community Garden president Alison Hallett said the gardens were a safe place for people of all ages and physical abilities to grow, teach, learn and share sustainable gardening practices.
"The garden beds will be used to grow fruits, vegetables, and flowers and provide an area for community members to come together to build friendships while learning about sustainable gardening techniques," she said.
"Without Council's support, we wouldn't be able to make garden improvements or deliver beneficial gardening activities, such as the All-Abilities Garden Beds project."
Redland City Council mayor Karen Williams said the grants program was designed to boost ideas to benefit the Redlands Coast.
"Educating community members on sustainable gardening and farming, connecting people with one another, and promoting the importance of wellbeing showcases how this group is dedicated to giving back to our community," Cr Williams said.
"...I'm pleased we've been able to provide some well-deserved funding and support to such an invaluable community group."
Division 7 Councillor Rowanne McKenzie said additional garden beds would raise awareness about sustainable gardening and farming in the community.
"Since 2005, when the community garden was established, volunteers have been trying to make the site an inspirational working model for community-led urban gardens and farms that promote the benefits of sustainability," she said.
"By creating productive garden spaces, we may be able to contribute to a sustainable future and, in the process, add to the fabric and resilience of our Redlands Coast community."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
