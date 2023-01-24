Redland City Bulletin

Garden beds bring opportunities for all-abilities at Alex Hills

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
January 24 2023 - 4:00pm
Cr Rowanne McKenzie (front left) and Mayor Karen Williams (right) with volunteers at Oaklands Street Community Garden. Picture supplied

The Oaklands Street Community Garden will receive a much-needed boost to grow their tight-knit collective of green thumbs with opportunities for people of all abilities.

