Ms Nary, a co-principal of Theatre Redlands, was inspired by a talk given by Cr Paul Bishop in which he outlined the vital role played by the AWLA in supplying food for the Australia population, troops and Allies during the Second World War. Cr Bishop said most able-bodied men had enlisted, leaving a yawning gap in Australia's rural land forces. The Country Women's Association agitated for women to be employed in vital food and fibre production as they had in the UK and other countries.