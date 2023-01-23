Redland City Bulletin

Auditions called for play on the women's land army

Updated January 24 2023 - 8:54pm, first published 10:46am
Playwright Jan Nary is seeking auditions for a play about the Australian Women's Land Army to be performed at the Redland Museum in June.

Theatre Redlands is calling auditions for the premiere performance of a new Australian play, The Other Diggers, to be performed in June at the Redland Museum. The play, written by Jan Nary and supported by a RADF grant, is a theatrical homage to the experiences and achievements of the Australian Women's Land Army.

