Theatre Redlands is calling auditions for the premiere performance of a new Australian play, The Other Diggers, to be performed in June at the Redland Museum. The play, written by Jan Nary and supported by a RADF grant, is a theatrical homage to the experiences and achievements of the Australian Women's Land Army.
Ms Nary, a co-principal of Theatre Redlands, was inspired by a talk given by Cr Paul Bishop in which he outlined the vital role played by the AWLA in supplying food for the Australia population, troops and Allies during the Second World War. Cr Bishop said most able-bodied men had enlisted, leaving a yawning gap in Australia's rural land forces. The Country Women's Association agitated for women to be employed in vital food and fibre production as they had in the UK and other countries.
"I had a very basic understanding of the Land Army but Paul's talk really hit a button - I thought; there's a play in that," Ms Nary said.
"As I burrowed into the research I realised why Paul was so impressed with these women and I started to question why we didn't know more about them - and how their massive contribution had slid under the radar for so long."
Ms Nary said that while their history-changing contribution had been memorialised in a small collection of excellently researched books and films and the recent installation of Jane Bailey's sculpture at Birkdale Hall, she believed it had never received the broader acclaim that it deserved.
She said structuring the play to interpret recorded histories and anecdotes proved to be a creative challenge.
"I've created individuals who are composite derivatives gleaned from the archival material I've been able to access - and thrown in a few historical pop-up characters to remind us of the shoulders on which we all stand."
True to history, the play's Land Army characters are predominantly city women, drawn from employment as secretaries, sales ladies, waitresses, home makers, seamstresses, telephonists, factory workers and kitchen hands.
"It will be a demanding production for the seven main characters," Ms Nary said.
"It involves a lot of ensemble work and commitment -and a professional approach to a community production. It's a big ask but hopefully the result will be worth the effort."
Auditions will be held at the Redland Museum, 30 Smith Street, Cleveland from noon on February 12 and at 7pm on February 13 and 15.
Book to audition with Ms Nary on 0429 898 328 or j.narypr@bigpond.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.