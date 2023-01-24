Redland musician Jake Murdoch, 13 will perform his own show at this year's Stage Sessions at 6pm on March 4, after being chosen as a Redland artist for the Artist Development Program.
Stage Sessions is an innovative initiative for performing artists and musicians to present their latest works on RPAC's concert hall stage.
The chosen artist perform in an intimate setting on stage with the audience. Full marketing and technical support will be supplied to artists, including crew and available lighting and sound equipment.
The developing artist program entitled Passage is a new Council initiative which support emerging and established artists with in-kind support, financial support and skills development. It is open to all artists from cabaret, dance, acting, singing/songwriting, choir, comedic, visual art and spoken word poet.
Jake said he was thrilled to be chosen in what would be his first fully ticketed event as a soloist. He will perform a one-hour set of originals and covers.
Murdoch can play 16 instruments, sing in three languages, produces his own backing tracks, is a songwriter and performs lead and backing vocals.
In 2022 he was invited to perform live in studio 10 with Tristan Macmanus and Sarah Harris. His music has been featured live on more than 100 commercial and community Australian radio stations.
At age 11, he released his self-titled debut EP Jakeycakes. That year he also became a youth ambassador for Guide Dogs for Australia, donating a share of his income for the cause.
Stage Sessions offers a chance for performers to grow their audience, make box office income and be mentored by industry professionals.
