Redland City Bulletin

Jake Murdoch in first ticketed event as a soloist

By Linda Muller
Updated January 24 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 11:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jake Murdoch, 13 will perform his own show at this year's Stage Sessions on March 4 with an intimate on-stage audience at RPAC.

Redland musician Jake Murdoch, 13 will perform his own show at this year's Stage Sessions at 6pm on March 4, after being chosen as a Redland artist for the Artist Development Program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.