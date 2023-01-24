Redland City Bulletin

Exclusive meet and greet of Toni Childs on offer

Updated January 24 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 11:35am
Toni Childs celebrates her life's musical works at the Redland Performing Arts Centre on March 10.

Toni Childs presents a two-hour performance as she celebrates her life's musical works at the Redland Performing Arts Centre on March 10.

