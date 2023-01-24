Toni Childs presents a two-hour performance as she celebrates her life's musical works at the Redland Performing Arts Centre on March 10.
Childs will be performing hits and fan favourites from Union, House of Hope, the Woman's Boat and Keep the Faith in the first hour of her show then the second hour will be an introduction to Toni's new music, from albums It's All a Beautiful Noise and Citizens of the Planet.
Both new releases are a part of two unique 3D Mapping animated shows offering two hours of music, animation and high tech audience engagement.
Emmy winner and three-time Grammy nominated recording artist, Childs is a celebrated singer/songwriter known for her powerful voice, inspiring independent spirit and crafted storytelling.
With fans in more than 50 countries around the world, Childs has produced a list of international hits such as: Don't Walk Away, Stop Your Fussin', Walk and Talk Like Angels, Zimbabwe, Where's the Ocean, Many Rivers to Cross, I've Got to Go Now and Because You're Beautiful.
Over her illustrious career she has opened for Bob Dylan and performed duets with Al Green and Peter Gabriel.
Childs is offering an exclusive VIP meet and greet package as part of the show. This opportunity includes one concert ticket within the first row, a digital copy of Toni Childs Greatest Hits two CD set plus a drink backstage before the concert with Toni, at a special ticket price of $175. There is an allocation of 15 per show and this unique once in a lifetime experience can be purchased at the box office.
The show was originally booked for October 22 and was postponed. Original tickets will be honoured on March 10. If tickets are lost, contact the box office on 3829 8131.
Tickets are $69/$65 and can be booked on rpac.com.au or 3829 8131.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.