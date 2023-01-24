Redland Hospital will receive five of the 148 medical interns launching their careers at Metro South Health facilities in 2023.
The interns will hit the floor at hospitals in Redlands, Logan and Brisbane over the coming weeks as part of the 2023 junior doctor intake.
Acting chief executive Noelle Cridland said Metro South Health was proud to be helping support the next generation of doctors.
"Metro South Health is an exceptional health service with an abundance of opportunities to learn and grow, and best of all, the opportunity to make a real difference in one of the most diverse communities in Queensland," she said.
Redlands will receive five interns, the same amount as last year, while Logan will get 39, QEII 15 and Princess Alexandra Hospital 89.
Ms Cridland said there was never a better time to join the ranks, with an exciting expansion program underway providing opportunities for career progression and innovation.
"In the coming years, Metro South Health will transform into an even bigger health service and this will mean the chance to help shape the future of healthcare as well as to forge a career path," she said.
The interns will complete three core terms during their training, rotating between surgery, medicine and emergency, as well as other specialised areas.
"The doctors are supported by an expert team of educators with access to some of the leading specialists in Australia and have the ability to gain hands-on experience in a digital hospital environment," Ms Cridland said.
"We find that many interns seek to continue working in our hospitals, and we are thrilled that so many choose to be a part of our Metro South Health team," she said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
