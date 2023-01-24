Redland City Bulletin

Five junior doctors to launch medical career at Redland Hospital

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated January 24 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 4:00pm
Medical interns are ready to complete their training at Redland Hospital. Picture supplied

Redland Hospital will receive five of the 148 medical interns launching their careers at Metro South Health facilities in 2023.

JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

