Men have been urged to stay safe when swimming or boating this Australia Day as Royal Life Saving Society Australia research finds the risk of downing almost doubles on public holidays.
The research found that in the 2022-23 summer so far six people drowned on Christmas Day and Boxing Day alone, and more than three quarters who died over the summer period were men.
Royal Life Saving's Make the Right Call campaign encourages Australians to look after friends and keep each other said in inland waterways, which account for 40 per cent of drowning deaths.
Royal Life Saving Chief Executive Officer Justin Scarr said there were three things men could do to ensure safety, starting with limiting alcohol consumption.
"If your boat tips, a wave hits you, or the conditions change rapidly you need to be able to think clearly and quickly, and your reflexes and coordination needs to be at their best so you can get yourself to safety," he said.
"Leave the booze until safely away from the water, look out for your mates and pull them into line if they're under the influence and thinking about doing something reckless near water such as swimming or boating."
He also said lifejackets could be the difference between life and death and that those swimming or boating should do so with others.
"With the modern, comfortable design of lifejackets which doesn't inhibit your recreational activities, there is really no excuse not to wear a lifejacket," Mr Scarr said.
"Whenever you're on, in, or near the water having someone with you to help in the event of an emergency is vital.
"There are so many factors we can't control - medical incidents, submerged items, sudden changes in the conditions. Having a mate to help improves the odds of getting home safely."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
