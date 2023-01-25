Redland City Bulletin

Wellington Point couple to walk sustainable gardens for ROGI

January 25 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wellington Point gardeners Rebecca Ling and Mathew Ashwell in their sustainable garden. Picture supplied

Wellington Point's own husband and wife green thumbed duo will share how they will make their garden more sustainable with fellow Redland residents next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.