Wellington Point's own husband and wife green thumbed duo will share how they will make their garden more sustainable with fellow Redland residents next month.
Rebecca Ling and Mathew Ashwell of the 'Munch and Crunch Generation' will share their exciting plans for 2023 at the next Redland Organic Growers Inc. (ROGI) meeting on Friday, February 9.
Mr Ashwell said the couple worked to promote sustainable gardening techniques on their 600 square metre property to demonstrate the connection to good health and wellbeing.
"A lot of people undervalue their gardens. We have open gardens, and a verge garden, for people to see what it means to grow your own food," he said.
"It's not about eating a lettuce to make you feel better, it's the whole process.
"So many kids don't know where food comes from, they think it all comes on Styrofoam trays wrapped in plastic.
"We have three children who have been exposed to growing and picking food right the way through. It helps to foster healthy eating habits and also a love of nature."
Former scientist Mrs Ling said she learnt the value of gardening for her health and wellbeing when she was diagnosed with a medical condition and became a horticultural therapist.
"My goal for this year is to expose the benefits of horticulture therapy so that more people are aware," she said.
"I'm hoping that, one day, it will be recognised by NDIS."
The ROGI will meet February 9 from 7pm at the Bayside Community Church, corner of McDonald and MacArthur Streets, Alexandra Hills.
Usual attractions include the seed bank and plant clinic, seedlings and plants, local honey, jams, wax wraps and more. To join or renew memberships, visit https://www.rogi.com.au/membership.php
