The parking merry-go-round at Cleveland continues, with Redland City Council informing businesses this week of major changes being rolled out across the CBD.
An email sent to stakeholders on Tuesday has revealed that a series of time limit changes adopted at a council meeting in October are being introduced across the centre this week.
Updated parking plans released on the council website show that 83 car parks will be converted from three-hour zones to two hours or less in a bid to support customer turnover.
A total of twelve 12-hour spaces on Doig Street will be dropped back to three hours, while a further 20 will be shifted to the Doig Street East car park.
Seven spaces closer to Middle Street will be converted into two-hour parking, a loading zone and parking spaces for motorcycles.
The overhaul comes on the back of a council study into Cleveland centre parking carried out between April and August 2022.
Officers used drones and body-worn cameras during their investigations to look at strategies that could address parking concerns in the CBD.
It came after businesses complained about council introducing 12-hour zones to offset the loss of the 198-space Doig Street West car park, which has closed permanently to make way for an aged care facility.
Councillors unanimously endorsed a series of changes put forward in a report tabled during a Redland City Council general meeting in October and they are now being rolled out across the centre.
An email with the subject line "imminent changes to parking in Cleveland Centre" was sent to stakeholders earlier this week confirming the new arrangements.
An updated parking and access guide has also been published on the council website outlining which streets will be impacted.
Options for extended parking remain around the outskirts of the CBD, including along Wynyard Street and Waterloo Street.
Council says on its website that the latest changes are being made to ensure "Cleveland is an accessible mixed-use centre with parking that meets the community's needs".
Residents have already noticed the changes, with one woman taking to social media on Tuesday to inform others of new time limits in the area.
Some said they were glad to see new 30-minute zones in the CBD and believed it would help free up parks throughout the day.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
