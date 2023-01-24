A Mount Cotton resident known for his volunteer work has taken out the top prize at the 2023 Redlands Coast Australia Day Awards.
Craig Luxton was named Citizen of the Year in recognition of his work with community organisations like Mount Cotton Scouts and the Rural Fire Service.
Locals would also be familiar with his work helping organise much-loved events such as a hike to the Mount Cotton summit and movies in the park.
Mayor Karen Williams said Mr Luxton had made outstanding contributions to the Redlands community and was a worthy recipient of the award.
"He was a founding member of Community Connections, which supports local non-profit community organisations, and was instrumental in the establishment of the Redlands Coast Salad Bowl Community Garden," she said.
"He is also a volunteer firefighter and was a founding member of the Brisbane Region Rural Fire Brigade at Mount Cotton, volunteered as director of the Queensland Trucking Association and as a steering committee member for the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator."
The 2023 Redlands Coast Senior Citizen of the Year award went to Guy Hickey of Macleay Island, who is also heavily involved in the rural fire service.
Cr Williams said Mr Hickey had been a member of the Macleay Island Rural Fire Brigade since 2007 and had served as First Officer since 2017.
"He was also president of the Macleay Island Progress Association and was Sailing Master and Vice Commodore at Tingara Boat Club for several years," she said.
The third major award, Redlands Coast Young Citizen of the Year, was given to aspiring teenage fashion designer Tayla McFarlane of Ormiston.
"Tayla is an aspiring fashion designer who gives her time to make gowns for young girls, students and models," Cr Williams said.
"She designs and produces her own unique couture pieces under the label 7roses, and showcased them in major fashion shows in 2022 ..."
A total of 11 locals were honoured at this year's awards ceremony held on Tuesday, January 24 at the Alexandra Hills Hotel.
Cr Williams praised the 2023 nominees and thanked them for their contributions to the community.
"The award categories reflect the breadth of areas in which our residents are making a real difference," she said.
"All finalists are deserving of recognition and I thank them for their generosity in giving their time to help make Redlands Coast such a great place to live."
The awards panel consisted of former Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce president Cindy Corrie, Uncle Norman Enoch and 2022 Citizen of the Year Dr Lyn Bishop OAM.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
