Citizen of the Year - Craig Luxton, of Mount Cotton, for his work with community organisations such as Scouts, Community Connections, Redlands Coast Salad Bowl Community Garden and Rural Fire Service.

Senior Citizen of the Year - Guy Hickey, of Macleay Island, for his work with Macleay Island Rural Fire Brigade, Macleay Island Progress Association and Tingara Boat Club.

Senior Citizen of the Year, Highly Commended - Arthur Rentoul, of Thornlands, for his contribution to Thornlands State School Parents and Citizens' Association, Redland Shire Band, Capalaba Lions, Capalaba Rotary, North Stradbroke Island Historical Museum and Redland Museum.

Young Citizen of the Year - Tayla McFarlane, of Ormiston; an aspiring fashion designer who makes gowns for young girls, students and models.



Local Hero Award - Rob Spencer, of Victoria Point, for his work in aged care, disability care and community affairs, including STAR Community Services Board, Volunteering Redlands and the Redland Disability Network.



Local Hero Award, Highly Commended - Don Jackson, of Victoria Point, for his work with community radio station BayFM, Point Lookout Surf Lifesaving Club and Volunteer Marine Rescue, Victoria Point.



Reconciliation Award - Joshua Gross, of Dunwich, who uses his art to bring the community together to learn of Quandamooka culture and a shared reconciliation journey.



Community Organisation Award - Community Connections in Mount Cotton, which helps other community non-profit organisations to raise funds



Cultural Award - Delvene Cockatoo-Collins, of Dunwich; an artist who has contributed to the Redlands Coast community through a range of programs and initiatives, including establishing a Minjerribah-based youth arts group and mentoring young First Nations artists.



Sports Award - Blair Habberjam, of Alexandra Hills, for his work with Parkrun in Capalaba and establishing Parkrun at the Scribbly Gums Conservation Area.

