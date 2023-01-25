Federal treasurer Jim Chalmers says the government's intervention of the national energy market is having a positive affect on household power bills.
Bowman MP Henry Pike said the "rushed" intervention could do more to harm the market rather than help homeowners and businesses.
Sky-high power bills are set to be lower than expected in 2023 with Queensland wholesale electricity prices forecast to drop by 44 per cent since the Energy Relief Plan intervention.
Dr Chalmers said the government policy would "take some of the sting" out of power bills.
"The price rises that were forecast were untenable and that's why we acted," he said.
"Our package is responsible and reasonable, timely and targeted.
"This isn't an overnight fix. It's going to take some time, but it's heartening to see the plan is already starting to work."
The plan passed in parliament on December 15, 2022 caps gas prices at $12 per gigajoule for 12 months and is expected to be fully implemented in March, 2023.
It also caps domestic coal prices at $125 per tonne over the same period.
Coal-fired power stations generate more than three-quarters of the state's electricity.
Treasury analysis of electricity futures - contracts to supply electricity based on predicted wholesale prices - traded on the Australian Stock Exchange revealed energy retailers are anticipating sharp price declines.
According to the analysis, the anticipated wholesale price in Queensland dropped from $219.91 per megawatt hour in November 2022 to $124.18 per megawatt hour after the bill passed.
It expects retail electricity bills for 2023-2024 to be $230 lower than first predicted.
Bowman MP Henry Pike said he believed Australia was in for energy price pain since the federal government's intervention.
"On the eve of Christmas, Labor's rushed energy legislation was one the largest and most significant government interventions we have seen in a market in decades," he said.
"We know that price-controls have always failed. In Argentina and the US price caps cut supply, killed new investment, caused producers to leave the market and led to rationing and shortages.
"This is what we have in store over coming years."
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
