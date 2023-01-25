A Victoria Point optometrist is calling for parents to get their children's eyes tested as they head back to school and spend time on screens while learning.
Specsavers research found almost 30 per cent of children have never had an eye test as children aged eight and under spend an average of 2.5 hours on screens daily.
According to the research this is more than double the Wold Health Organisation's recommendation and can increase a child's risk of myopia, short-sightedness, brought on by digital eye strain.
It comes as 86 per cent of parents reported being concerned about the amount of time their children spend on screens and the impact on their eye health.
Victoria Point Specsavers Optometrist Simone Young said every parent and carer should include an eye test on their health check list leading into the school year.
"As Optometrists, we like to encourage parents and carers to ensure their children have their first eye test before starting school to detect and correct or manage any issues, so they don't go untreated," she said.
"Children's eyes are still developing during their schooling years, and myopia, or as its more commonly known, short-sightedness, is on the rise in children globally.
"Screen time is typically unavoidable between school, study and entertainment, but I encourage parents and carers to ensure young children get adequate breaks from screens and 'close up' work to avoid digital eye strain or developing myopia."
Ms Young said children who spent more than three hours a day on screens were more likely to have already had their eyes tested.
She said blinking regularly, drinking water, following the 20-20-20 rule and spending time outside could prevent digital eye strain in children.
"If your child complains about headaches, blurred vision, trouble focusing or any other issues with their eyes, I recommend booking an appointment with an Optometrist immediately rather than waiting until their next check-up," she said.
