Redland City Bulletin

Old SchoolHouse Gallery hosts guest artist in February exhibition

January 26 2023 - 8:00am
Teresa Cabrita (left) and her works 'Snuggle' (top right) and 'Tasty' (bottom right). Pictures supplied.

The Old SchoolHouse Gallery will host a guest artists who has overcame major life setbacks through art and painting in an exhibition next month.

