The Old SchoolHouse Gallery will host a guest artists who has overcame major life setbacks through art and painting in an exhibition next month.
Throughout February the gallery will showcase the work of Teresa Cabrita in the 'Beauty in Everything' exhibition.
Ms Cabrita was diagnosed with schizophrenia at the age of 15 and has received support from the Open Minds organisation for the last 10 years.
The artist said she had been a "perfectionist" since she began painting at the age four and enjoyed using acryllic, watercolour and pastel to create her works.
She recently achieved a life-long goal of exhibiting and selling her work at the annual Recovered Futures Art Exhibition in Brisbane in October 2022, showcasing artists living with mental illness.
Ms Cabrita's pastel works on paper 'Tempting' and 'Delicious Bite' were both sold before the exhibition opened to the public, which she said was an "incredible feeling."
Over the years Ms Cabrita has received lessons from talented artists including Trevor Platt, Gail Higgins, Vicki Whalan and Michelle Mansford.
She is continuing her passion for art with the support of her family and team of support workers and hopes to sell her art at the Old SchoolHouse Gallery exhibition and pursue a future in the arts.
'Beauty in Everything' opens Thursday, February 2 until Sunday, February 26, with an official opening event Saturday, February 4 from 5pm.
The Gallery is open Thursday to Sunday and public holidays 9.30am to 4.30pm
