Redland City Council to develop drug and alcohol policy for elected representatives

JC
By Jordan Crick
January 25 2023 - 4:00pm
Redland City Council will work on developing a drug and alcohol policy for elected representatives. File picture

Redland City Council has voted to begin developing a drug and alcohol policy for elected representatives in a move that one councillor believes will close "loopholes" in the system.

Jordan Crick

