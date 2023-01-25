Redland City Council has voted to begin developing a drug and alcohol policy for elected representatives in a move that one councillor believes will close "loopholes" in the system.
The motion to proceed with developing a scheme received overwhelming support from councillors this week, with only Deputy Mayor Julie Talty voting against the motion.
Cr Adelia Berridge, who tabled the item at Wednesday's general meeting, said the policy proposal was in line with community expectations and reflected the views of "many" residents.
"As councillors are respected community leaders and have a responsibility to ratepayers, a certain level of conduct is expected at all times," she said.
"As councillors are not classified as council officers, they are not bound by the same policies, guidelines and procedures as officers.
"If council officers are expected to have a blood-alcohol concentration below 0.05, or a zero alcohol limit depending on the licence held or vehicle driven ... then the expectation should be the same for councillors.
"To mitigate this risk, a review of council policies, guidelines and procedures should be undertaken to close any loopholes."
Cr Berridge noted that Mackay Regional Council had adopted a drug and alcohol policy in 2022 which required councillors to undergo random testing.
"Councillors need to show staff that there are equal standards in the workplace," she said.
"The intention of this notice of motion is about showing leadership to council officers and ensuring clarity of thought when decisions are made."
Cr Berridge said the drug and alcohol policy should be similar to that currently in place for Redland City Council employees.
Notes published in the January 25 meeting agenda propose that the program include a regime of random testing and testing carried out on suspicion of impairment.
"As outlined in the standards of behaviour ... councillors are to ensure that their behaviour or capacity to perform their responsibilities as a councillor is not impaired by the use of substances that may put them or others at risk," she said.
"Some examples are alcohol, illegal drugs, prescribed, non-prescribed and restricted substances."
No other councillors entered into debate on the matter, with discussions winding up in less than three minutes.
An officer's' report will be brought back to a council general meeting before June 30 for a final decision.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
