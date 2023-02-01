Cleveland
Redland Bushwalkers will see a member presentation of Queenstown day walks at the Lions Hall Shore St, Cleveland on February 8 from 7pm. Find out more at http://www.redlandbushwalkers.org.au
Cleveland
Become cast or crew for MATES Theatre Genesis Inc's next community theatre show. Audition will be held February 13 at the Donald Simpson Centre. Email auditions@matestg.org.au
Birkdale
Learn to play ukulele with GRUBs on February 7 from 10am. Places restricted to 12 people over the age of 50 for the U3A Course at Judy Holt Park. Ukuleles available on request contact Col at colingrant658@yahoo.com.au
Capalaba
The Redlands Coast Suicide Prevention Network meets at 10am at My Horizons Meeting Room at 1-15 Runnymede Road on the first Saturday of the month. Help reduce, if not eliminate suicide.
Cleveland
Take a free law or Italian class on Wednesdays at the Redlands Museum. Contact cud08@iprimus.com.au for details.
Birkdale
No Lights No Lycra dances in the dark every Wednesday from 5.45-6.45pm at Birkdale School of Arts Hall.
Capalaba
The IndigiScapes Native Community Nursery is open on the first Saturday of every month from 9am-12pm and Monday to Friday from 10am-3pm to learn about the benefits of native plants in your garden.
Caravan Club
Redlands
The Carousel Caravan Club of Queensland holds monthly getaways for retired and semi-retired people. Visit a variety of destinations and makie new friends. For more information email carouselcaravanclub@gmail.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.