Redland City Bulletin
Our People

Macleay Island resident to attempt land speed world record

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
January 28 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Macleay Island resident Moss Lane with his hand built Lakester vehicle to be used in a world record attempt. Picture supplied

A Macleay Island resident will make a world land speed record attempt in his hand built electric car.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Lowe

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.