A Macleay Island resident will make a world land speed record attempt in his hand built electric car.
Bay Islands Auto Club member Moss Lane has been building race cars since he was 11, and in his latest project, Electric 200, he hopes to break 200mph and beat the land speed record of 152mph set at Bonneville in 2021.
Mr Lane has 25 years of experience in circuit racing and that he had always wanted to break a land speed record.
"In 2019 during the virus and with the advent of electric cars around the world, it seemed a challenge worth attempting," he said.
"After considerable research, the E1 class of electric vehicle, with the Dry Lake Racing Association here in Australia, became my focus.
"Some two years later I have constructed a Lakester class of vehicle (open wheeler), for the World Record attempt in March 2023, on Lake Gairdner, South Australia."
Mr Lane said his introduction to motorsport came from his father who raced motorbikes.
"In the late 1960's, I was one of the first people to compete at the first speedway near the Horse track in Townsville, age 17."
"I competed in the early 1970's Queensland speedway for about 5 years. From there I moved to off road racing in the late 70's and late 80's and had a short stint in Go karts for another 3 years, 1984 to 1986."
Mr Lane was the first Brisbane Sporting Car Club president in 1987 and went back to off road racing with the club in 1986-2003 as a competitor, organiser, and chief starter for the Queensland and National Off Road Championships.
He won a number of off-road racing competitions in the 80s and 90s across Queensland before getting involved with the Short Circuit Motorsport Association where he also became president.
Mr Lane then worked with the Endeavour Foundation who ran long distant rallies across Australia to raise funds for a good cause.
"Our team came third outright on the Super Rally from Brisbane to Alice Springs and return to Stanthorpe, a distance of some 8200km over 21 days. It was a great adventure."
Construction of the record attempt vehicle is complete and he is almost finished assembling.
Mr Lane will be looking to conduct tests and track runs before the record attempt.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.