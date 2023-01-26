Retirees at Moreton Shores have appealed for assistance from Redland City Council in their push to secure a bus service closer to home.
A petition tabled at the council general meeting this week called on council to lobby the state government for a service near the Thornlands village.
Cr Golle said the average age at the facility was about 80-years-old and the majority were unable to drive, while the nearest bus stop was a significant distance from the centre's residences.
"The residents of Moreton Shores retirement village ... have requested my assistance in approaching the Queensland Transport Department about running a bus service close to their village," he said.
"I have written to the chief executive seeking his support to write to Neil Scales, the director-general of the transport department.
"That letter, I understand, has been received, and this petition is to further contact and negotiate with the state government in order to have public transport supplied to that particular area of Thornlands."
Councillors unanimously voted to accept the petition at the January council general meeting.
Cr Golle has been heavily involved with Moreton Shores during his tenure as division three councillor and has previously worked with residents to organise alternative transport options.
In 2019 he helped about 40 residents from three local villages organise a private bus trip to Garden City in Brisbane.
It came after residents complained about a lack of public transport near their respective villages.
Moreton Shores is located on King Street, which is about 1.5 kilometers - or a 25 minute walk - from the bus stop on Cleveland-Redland Bay Road.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
