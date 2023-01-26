UPDATED 10.30am:
A Redland Bay State Emergency Services (SES) member says he is "surprised and honoured" to have been awarded an Emergency Services Medal (EMS) and included in the Australia Day Honour List.
Redland SES Local Controller Alex Johnson is one of four Queensland Fire and Emergency Services personnel to receive a medal and be named on the list.
Mr Johnson said he will receive the medal later in the year but was told over email that he had received the honour.
"I was quite surprised when I received the nomination," he said.
"I'm very humbled to have received the medal, I think there's a lot of people around, especially in the Redland City Unit that seem to do a lot more than I do.
"I am lucky to have some wonderful volunteers around me to support me."
At the end of 2022 Mr Johnson took on the full time role of local controller and said there was a big year ahead.
"I'm getting my head around how things are run at the top instead of being one of the workers for the last 25 years."
"I'm looking forward to growing the unit, trying to get more members involved and increase our island capacity with more members.
"We're also getting new technologies in training like drones in searches, so I'm keen to get the unit involved with some drones and a possible push bike team.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
