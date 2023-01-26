The community's generosity is making a world of difference, with money raised at Redland City Council events to fund an education program aimed at stamping out domestic and family violence.
Mayor Karen Williams met with the Small Steps for Hannah Foundation this week to discuss rolling out a local education program targeting the next generation.
The initiative would honour Hannah Clarke and her three children Aaliyah, Laianah and Trey, who were the victims of a horrific domestic violence attack at Camp Hill in 2020.
Ms Clarke had ties to the Redlands, having co-owned CrossFit gym Integr8 Fitness at Capalaba.
"While the details of the program are still being worked through, given this funding was provided by the community, I wanted to put on the record my gratitude," Cr Williams said.
"This is a really exciting initiative that will make a real difference in our community so again, thank you to the community, as well as the council staff, volunteers and our partners who made it possible."
Cr Williams said the $23,000 raised at last year's Christmas on the Coast event and funds from Diner en Rouge in 2023 would go towards supporting a local education program.
"Thanks to the generosity of the community, including the 12,000 plus attendees this year, this event alone has now raised more than $50,000 over the last three years for local domestic and family violence support and awareness services," she said.
"When you add the proceeds of Diner en Rouge, local philanthropists, the generosity of the Redlands White Christmas choir and the Rotary Club of Cleveland, the total raised for local domestic and family violence services now exceeds $400,000.
"This has helped support local organisations such as Maybanke, Redlands Community Centre and Centre for Women and Co."
Do you need support? Help is available - call 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732).
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
