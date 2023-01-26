New citizens bring pride and splendour to Australia Day

New Australian citizens brought splendour and pride to the Redland Performing Arts Centre on January 26.
A family originally from the UK and another from India were amongst those pledging allegiance to Australia and singing the praises of their adopted homeland.
Joseph David and Amala Pricy said Australia's embrace of multiculturalism was a significant factor in wanting to become citizens.
"I like a lot of things about Australia, but the diversity is something that stands out to me," Mr David said.
"I love the multiculturalism of Australia," Ms Pricy said. That's something we embrace, and I'm happy for our children to experience that too.
"There are lots of opportunities in Australia and the Redlands, and Aussies love nature, and I find that very impressive."
"We are excited to become citizens, but I've been here since 2015, and I've felt Australian for a long time," Mr David said.
Bradley and Annette McAlpine said they feel at home in Australia.
"Sometimes people have trouble with my Geordie accent, but I love Australia, and it is where I want my family to grow," Mr McAlpine said.
"It feels amazing to become an official Australian. I feel very proud. We moved here five years ago to give our family a better lifestyle. I will say now that it is official, I do feel a little different. I feel a lot of pride living here."
The McAlpine's said they loved many things about Australia.
"What's not to like about living here? The weather, the people, it is just an amazing country to live in," Mr McAlpine said.
"I love the relaxed vibe of Australia," Mrs McAlpine said.
"In this country, you work hard, and you get rewarded with a nice lifestyle and lovely people, and we felt so welcome since we've been here.
"It feels extra special to me to now be an Australian citizen. I love it."
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
