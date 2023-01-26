Redland City Bulletin

New citizens bring pride and splendour to Australia Day

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
Updated January 26 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Australian citizens Amala Pricy, Jack Rowan, Jacob Rommel, Joseph David. Picture by Craig Thomson.
New Australian citizens Brad, Nell, Reuben and Annette McAlpine. Picture by Craig Thomson.

New Australian citizens brought splendour and pride to the Redland Performing Arts Centre on January 26.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Thomson

Craig Thomson

Editor

I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.