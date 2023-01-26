Redland City Bulletin

Major effort to collect oyster shells used to restore Moreton Bay

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
January 27 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OzFish Volunteers stand with their arms up on a vessel withrobust oyster baskets which were dropped into Moreton Bay. Picture supplied

Queensland recreational fishers have deployed more than one million recycled oyster shells in Moreton Bay to restore reef habitats impacted by mankind.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Lowe

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.