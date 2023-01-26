Queensland recreational fishers have deployed more than one million recycled oyster shells in Moreton Bay to restore reef habitats impacted by mankind.
Australian recreational fishing charity OzFish Unlimited had more than 200 members and supporters on board to collect and clean 16.5 tonnes of used oyster shells to construct 765 mini reefs, known as Robust Oyster Baskets, in one of the biggest ever single days of habitat restoration.
Shellfish reefs are considered functionally extinct in Moreton Bay after 200 years of of dredging, over-harvesting and poor water quality.
The recycled oyster shells collected from restaurants and business across Brisbane have the potential to transform the bay by restoring shellfish reefs.
OzFish Special Projects Officer for Shellfish Restoration Robbie Poeter said the shells could become home to more than 1.5 million living oysters and become a habitat to support tonnes of fish and other underwater wildlife.
"We're beginning to make a dent, and it's just the beginning," stated Mr Porter.
"What's really exciting is the sealife that begins to establish onto the reef, we can see they are doing exactly what we had hoped."
Mr Porter said the project was the largest community driven shellfish restoration program in Australia and the largest of its kind in Moreton Bay.
"This was our biggest day yet returning shellfish to Moreton Bay and it was only possible because of the incredible effort of our members and volunteers," he said.
"They did a power of work, including using their own vehicles to collect the shells, dedicating their time to cleaning the shells, designing the mini reefs and spending more hours on the water to return them to the bay."
OzFish's restoration efforts in Moreton Bay are part of its Shellfish Revolution, which is supported by the charity's major partner BCF - Boating, Camping, Fishing.
The project is also supported by Healthy Land & Water through funding from the Australian Government's National Landcare and Fish Habitat Restoration Programs, Port of Brisbane, the Turner Family Foundation and Tackle Tactics.
