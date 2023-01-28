Redland City Bulletin
Our Places

Coffee grounds as compost boost Oaklands Street Community Garden

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
January 29 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terry Sullavan and Wendy Boglary pick up coffee from Citron cafe. Picture supplied

Redland gardeners are bringing more sustainability practices to the bayside with a composting initiative perfect for coffee lovers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Lowe

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.