Redland gardeners are bringing more sustainability practices to the bayside with a composting initiative perfect for coffee lovers.
Oaklands Street Community Garden members are calling on the Redlands community to collect coffee grounds from local cafes to be used as compost in their garden.
Garden member Terry Sullavan said the idea came up when Wellington Point cafe Citron approached Redland City Council looking for a sustainable way to dispose of coffee grounds on the Redlands mainland.
"Redlands only has one community composting point on Karragarra Island, so we're hoping to kick things off that is a bit more convenient for residents."
"At the moment we're doing about 100kgs of coffee each week and we're seeking volunteers to do pick ups at a couple of cafes."
Mr Sullavan said using coffee as compost had many benefits in the garden.
"Coffee grounds are fairly easy to compost, it's not overly strong and can be put directly into gardens even when it's fresh," he said.
"It also doesn't attract pests like rat or mice and doesn't contain seeds so it's fairly low risk."
Mr Sullavan said he hoped they could expand the program in the future to allow more mainland residents to dispose of their own coffee at a community composting point.
"At the moment what we've got is a bit of a pilot scheme, so hopefully it can become a bit bigger in the future," he said.
The group is calling for volunteers driving past Citron Cafe at Wellington Point, Monocle or Darvella patisserie at Bulimba or Paw Paw Cafe at Woolloongabba to pick up the food waste and bring it to the garden's compost bays.
The Oaklands Street Community Garden behind Aldi at Alexandra Hills is open Sundays 2-5pm Wednesdays 9am-12pm and Fridays 9am-12pm.
To get in touch email oaklandsstgarden@outlook.com
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
