STAR Tech trainers are stars in eyes of senior students Advertising Feature

STAR Tech trainers can open up a whole new digital world for seniors. Pictures supplied

Cleveland resident Dick Cijffers is continuing to enjoy his passion for travel by use of technology, thanks to a training program especially designed for seniors, run by the local non-profit organisation STAR Community Services.

Although reasonably competent in using his computer for many years, Dick felt he needed support to grasp the "new technology".



"I didn't feel confident in using my smartphone and make the best use of all the applications like WhatsApp."

STAR Tech is an initiative by STAR Community Services to give seniors autonomy in using digital technology. Since its launch in 2019, the program has helped more than 550 seniors become confident technology users.

Dick Cijffers with STAR Tech trainer Darryl McConochie.

With STAR Tech trainer Darryl McConochie's support, Dick has been learning how to best use his smartphone and become confident with emails, saving data on the Cloud and online banking.



"As I am in a wheelchair, I find myself relying a lot on my phone, to stay connected and carry on my daily activities," Dick says.

Research suggests that older Australians are getting left behind in the increasing technology-dependent world. Lack of experience in usage of modern devices and anxiety about technology are key barriers in the acceptance of technology by the elderly in their daily lives.

"STAR Tech is especially designed to assist the elderly learn the basic digital skills," says Patsy Wilshire, CEO of STAR Community Services.



"Our trainers are friendly, compassionate and patient. Clients receive one-on-one assistance and get detailed notes and new devices.



"We invite all Redlands seniors to make the most of this unique program available in their local area."

Well known in the local community, Dick has 20 years' experience in radio and is passionate about travelling.



"I have travelled over 100 countries!" he says.



"STAR Tech has opened a whole new world to me. With my improved knowledge of digital technology, I am able to continue my work as a travel agent more efficiently. I can continue to organise trips and help more people travel and experience interesting destinations," Dick says.

STAR Tech is open to anyone aged 65 and over, and 50 and over for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People. Eligibility criteria and terms and conditions apply.

