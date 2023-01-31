What a difference a year makes, and 2023 already feels so different. At this point last year, we were experiencing the onset of widespread COVID-19 infections, navigating a delayed start and transitioning again to remote learning.
However, the most critical question is, 'what did we learn from that experience?' We learned that, ultimately, we could endure much more than we thought. As a community, we were agile in our responsiveness to change, we maintained our perspective, and we were thankful for what we did have.
I have reflected on the learnings of 2022 and aim to lead Sheldon College and its community to approach this year with a curiosity and desire to seek out what is possible, to be courageous in the face of doubt and set goals that stretch our ability.
I have and will strongly advocate that we each purposefully strive to embody our guiding philosophy of Love, Laughter and Learning. We have been gifted this unique philosophy from Dr Bishop, and we each have a responsibility to continue the legacy she set out in 1997. To strive to make positive connections with members of our community. To find joy in the small things and intentionally look for moments of shared laughter.
Importantly, we must remember that learning is our most important responsibility. For it is through learning (which includes failure and mistakes) that growth occurs.
I am proud of the outstanding results our Year 12 graduates and teaching staff achieved in 2022, and for transparency, our students performed exceptionally.
However, I want to ensure that, as a community, we take pause and recognise the ATAR for what it is. In simple terms, it is an entrance rank to secure an offer to a university. It is a singular view of academic achievement and does not speak to the value of an individual young person.
In a modern environment where young people are placing increased levels of pressure upon themselves, where they identify stress as an issue of concern, and where levels of anxiety and depression are tracking upward, we must be mindful of the academic language and discussions we have with our students.
Successful schools and educators are not those who talk only about their success. They are restless. They demonstrate an unrelenting curiosity. They purposefully seek to understand how they can improve, to help students learn at high levels. We are one such school.
Cleveland State School Principal Rob McCullough says the school is proud of its tradition and reputation.
"We pursue the highest standards of practice in all school events from our students, staff and parents as we strive to achieve our potential in a supportive school environment."
Cleveland State School was selected as an Independent Public School in 2016. It is accredited to deliver international student programs, offering students a flexible, respectful, safe and supportive environment, with a growing reputation for inclusivity, internationalism and teaching excellence.
Cleveland State School believes in developing the potential of each individual child through consistent and quality educational experiences across the curriculum and beyond.
"We have many opportunities for students to extend their learning in a variety of cultural, sporting and academic extracurricular activities," Mr McCullough says.
Students are proud of their school and the privilege to represent Cleveland State School in school and extracurricular events. "Students wear with pride their school uniform, which is well recognised in the community and provides children with a sense of belonging.
"Our school motto 'Learning for Life' plays an important part in fostering the wellbeing and personal development of each student. At Cleveland State School, personal best is a measure of success."
This year the school's Explicit Improvement Agenda continues to focus on:
"At Cleveland we have a strong and proud reputation of academic success across all areas of the Australian curriculum.
"Enhancing literacy (reading and writing) for all of our students while delivering effective and quality education in the eight learning areas of the Australian curriculum has continued to be a priority over the past four years.
"We continue to see strong student results, confidence and every student aiming to improve and progress in their learning. This is a direct result of the combined efforts at home and at school.
"In 2023, we look forward to continuing this work across the learning areas of English, mathematics, science, technologies, the arts, health and physical education, HASS and languages.
"We have a strong direction to ensure our students are delivered excellent curriculum, teaching and learning opportunities in our supportive environment."
"My staff and I look forward to working alongside you, our parents, to provide students with an education experience 'Learning for Life'."
This is now my second year as principal at Alexandra Hills State High School as I commenced in Semester 2 in 2021.
It has been wonderful to experience welcoming our Year 7 students and all other year levels face to face after the delayed start of 2022. There has been great excitement as the Year 7 cohort has participated in a range of orientation activities.
We are revamping our House structure to build a sense of belonging for students and staff members.
As a school, we have focused on staff getting to know their classes and building strong relationships to support teaching and learning success.
Our grounds are looking wonderful and we have established and refurbished the new Year 7 lunch area. I am also looking forward to my first swimming carnival as this is a highlight on our school calendar.
Alexandra Hills SHS continues to have a strong academic program including our STEM Academy. In 2022, 100 per cent of our Year 12 students achieved either a QCE or a QCIA.
We also have a Dance Program and Basketball and Rugby League Academies and we are looking forward to building on their successes from last year.
We offer three languages, German, Japanese and Italian, and students will be able to participate in a range of cultural experiences throughout the year.
We are looking forward to reintroducing our overseas study program again in 2023. This year we have welcomed a number of international students back to study fulltime with us.
We have a diverse range of subjects and also a large number of extracurricular clubs available for students to get involved and meet new friends.
At Alex Hills, our school motto is for all students to be: Safe, Respectful Learners. This includes high expectations of all our students through our programs of transition to high school, the senior phase where students access an array of traineeships and university pathways, teaching and learning strategies and support for student wellbeing, with a focus on every student learning to their potential.
