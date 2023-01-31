Love, laughter and learning are key philosophies at Sheldon College Advertising Feature

Laughter is a key philosophy at Sheldon College. Pictures supplied

What a difference a year makes, and 2023 already feels so different. At this point last year, we were experiencing the onset of widespread COVID-19 infections, navigating a delayed start and transitioning again to remote learning.

However, the most critical question is, 'what did we learn from that experience?' We learned that, ultimately, we could endure much more than we thought. As a community, we were agile in our responsiveness to change, we maintained our perspective, and we were thankful for what we did have.

I have reflected on the learnings of 2022 and aim to lead Sheldon College and its community to approach this year with a curiosity and desire to seek out what is possible, to be courageous in the face of doubt and set goals that stretch our ability.

I have and will strongly advocate that we each purposefully strive to embody our guiding philosophy of Love, Laughter and Learning. We have been gifted this unique philosophy from Dr Bishop, and we each have a responsibility to continue the legacy she set out in 1997. To strive to make positive connections with members of our community. To find joy in the small things and intentionally look for moments of shared laughter.



Importantly, we must remember that learning is our most important responsibility. For it is through learning (which includes failure and mistakes) that growth occurs.

I am proud of the outstanding results our Year 12 graduates and teaching staff achieved in 2022, and for transparency, our students performed exceptionally.



However, I want to ensure that, as a community, we take pause and recognise the ATAR for what it is. In simple terms, it is an entrance rank to secure an offer to a university. It is a singular view of academic achievement and does not speak to the value of an individual young person.

In a modern environment where young people are placing increased levels of pressure upon themselves, where they identify stress as an issue of concern, and where levels of anxiety and depression are tracking upward, we must be mindful of the academic language and discussions we have with our students.