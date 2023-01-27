Redland City Council will investigate introducing a third-party operator at the state government-owned Bay Island Aquatic Centre after renewing an agreement to continue as manager of the facility.
Mayor Karen Williams said the council had agreed to continue operating the Russell Island centre so it could ensure the pool remained open to the general public.
"Council recognises the community helped pay for the aquatic centre through a special levy many years ago and it plays an important role for the island communities," she said.
"We will now work with the state government to look at ways to ensure it remains available to the public while also trying to find ways to reduce the costs for the community ..."
A report tabled in the January council meeting revealed the state government planned to revert to a school-based usage model and block community use if council relinquished its management responsibilities.
This week's decision to renew an agreement will allow the council to work with the state government on ensuring the facility remains open for community use.
Under the current arrangement, which expires on April 28, the pool operates seasonally from mid-September to mid-April.
Council spends about $200,000 each year, or $21 per patron visit, to operate the facility in its role as day-to-day managers. That is on top of the $160,000 it outlays on the Cleveland Aquatic Centre every year.
Cr Mark Edwards said the council had already received informal expressions of interest from several parties about taking over management of the bay island centre.
"Any changes to the operation of the pool will be undertaken after consultation with the local community," he said.
"Council will also continue to speak with the state government regarding the ongoing operational responsibility of the aquatic centre to ensure community access is maintained beyond school-based use.
"As we know, often community groups, not for profits and many other groups can run facilities at a lot less cost than what council can."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
