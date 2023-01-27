Redland City Bulletin

Redland City Council dives in on renewing agreement to operate Bay Island Aquatic Centre

JC
By Jordan Crick
January 28 2023 - 8:00am
Redland City Council will continue operating the Bay Islands Aquatic Centre on Russell Island.

Redland City Council will investigate introducing a third-party operator at the state government-owned Bay Island Aquatic Centre after renewing an agreement to continue as manager of the facility.

