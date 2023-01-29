Redland City Bulletin

Redland Darts players rise to the top as new season starts

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
Updated January 30 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 8:00am
The Red Barons team from the Redlands Darts Association after winning the 2022 division three fixtures competition. Picture supplied

Redland darts players are hitting their stride on the national and international circuits in 2023 as the new season kicks off closer to home.

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

