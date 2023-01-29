Redland darts players are hitting their stride on the national and international circuits in 2023 as the new season kicks off closer to home.
The new season for 2023 Redlands Dart started at the Birkdale Multisports club with 22 teams across three divisions all vying for early points.
The club has many new faces all keen to get into the action.
Last year's division three competition winners, Red Barons, automatically moved into their new second division spot and division two winners Wolves took the leap up to division one.
This was a significant achievement for Wolves who were in their debut season with the Redlands Darts Association.
Redland darts player Jeremy Fagg returned from an international competition at the UK's Milton Keys Q School, offering valuable lessons and an opportunity to play with the world's best.
The competition has competitors from across the world who play for tour cards and earn the rights to play in competitions like the Professional Darts Corporation World Series and Grand Slam events often televised on Foxtel.
Fagg was unfortunately hit with a bout of food poisoning which drained his energy and strength, impacting his performance.
He progressed through day one's 458 player line up to make it to day three with the top 128 players in stage two.
Redlands own Amanda Loch has also been rising to the top of the local ranks, selected for the Australian team, which leaves on February 1 to compete in an Australia vs New Zealand test in Christchurch.
Loch was selected for the team of eight after winning the Australian State Championship at Moama.
If you are interested in playing with the Redlands Darts Association contact the group through the Facebook page.
Weekly fixtures are played Wednesdays at the Birdkale Sporting Club at Judy Holt Park, and other social darts games are held weekly.
The Fun Guns 14, Dumpstarz 2; Projectile Dysfunction 12, Wolves 2; Darts Simpsons 8, Game of Throwns 8.
Highest finish men: Ben Justice (120), women: Amanda Loch (105).
Darts Vaders 8, Ducks Nuts 8; Eliminators 10, Archers 6; Red Barons 9, The Fossils 6; Mix it Up 11, Sonic Death Monkeys 5.
Highest finish men: Eddie Leslie (126), women: Ann Leslie (112).
60's are Us 9, Three Darts to the Wind 5; Tons of Bull 9, Phantom Throwers 5; Bridge Burners 9, Funny Tuckers 5.
Highest finish men: Cooper Simpson (77), women: Julie Dewey (44).
180s went to Bill Potter (2), Amanda Loch (2), Paul O'Malley (2), Peter Martin, Laurie Loch, Gary Torrens, Dave Dewey and Brett Golding.
