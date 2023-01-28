Redlands Mayor Karen Williams will visit one of the world's premier whitewater rafting facilities during a fact-finding trip to the United States with the south-east Queensland Council of Mayors.
Delegates will jet off to North America in February on a mission to find solutions for transport connectivity and waste management ahead of the 2032 Brisbane Olympic and Paralympic Games.
The Redland City Bulletin can reveal that Cr Williams will visit the US National Whitewater Centre in Charlotte, North Carolina and receive an emergency services swift water rescue briefing during the trip.
A majority of councillors resolved at the December council general meeting to approve the travel, with Redland City Council to pay only for internal transfer and expenses to the whitewater facility.
A report tabled in the meeting shows the additional travel to the centre in Charlotte is estimated to cost the council about $2000. The North America delegation will be covered by the SEQ Council of Mayors.
Cr Williams said her visit to the whitewater centre would build relationships with existing operators, providing "exciting opportunities" for the Redlands whitewater facility to be built at Birkdale.
"This delegation is part of the regular international missions undertaken by the Council of Mayors," she said.
"While COVID has prevented these missions occurring in recent years, their return will deliver real benefits for Redlands Coast."
The whitewater centre in North Carolina is based on a mega 526-hectare site and offers training for whitewater rafting, kayaking, canoeing, rock climbing, mountain biking and hiking.
Redland City Council's plans for a whitewater centre, which will be built in the 62-hectare Birkdale Community Precinct, include using it as a swift water rescue training facility after the 2032 Olympics.
A report tabled at the December general meeting said Cr Williams would visit emergency services training and whitewater facilities to explore ongoing partnerships.
It is understood this trip will take place before the delegation.
"These facilities are global leaders in their respective uses and forming relationships with their operators will provide exciting opportunities for the Redlands Coast whitewater facility," Cr Williams said.
The North America delegation is part of a push from the south-east Queensland Council of Mayors for better transport connectivity in the region.
"With the Olympic and Paralympic Games less than a decade away we need better transport solutions for our community and this delegation will focus on building the relationships and finding the solutions to get residents around the city safer and faster," Cr Williams said.
"The delegation will also investigate better waste solutions for south-east Queensland, continuing our strong commitment to finding ways to reduce our waste to landfill and in doing so delivering environmental and economic improvements."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
