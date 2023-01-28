Redland City Bulletin

Redlands Mayor Karen Williams to visit US whitewater centre on international fact-finding mission

JC
By Jordan Crick
January 28 2023 - 4:00pm
A whitewater rafting facility is planned for the Birkdale Community Precinct. Picture by Redland City Council

Redlands Mayor Karen Williams will visit one of the world's premier whitewater rafting facilities during a fact-finding trip to the United States with the south-east Queensland Council of Mayors.

