Why should we change Australia Day date?

It distresses me greatly that January 26 is quoted and referred to as Invasion Day. Captain Cook landed on 28/04/1770, not 26/01.
I think it wrongly got linked back on 26/01/1988 through a reenactment of Cook's landing that year in Sydney as part of the bicentennial celebrations.
However, January 26, 1949, was a day to be proud of. It refers to the day the Nationality and Citizenship Act of 1948 came into existence.
It's the day the Australian Nationality came into existence. The day we were all called Australians, we could travel with passports as Australians.
Aborigines and Torres Strait Islanders born after 1921 automatically became Australian Citizens under the Act.
Now isn't that a reason to celebrate? Does it make more sense now that Citizenship Ceremonies are widespread on January 26?
I'm a proud Australian Citizen who just happened to be born in the UK. I came here as a migrant back in 1972.
I acknowledge the wrongs of the past, but please let this not continue as one of them.
Let the truth about Australia Day be known again and taught to all generations.
Let's put this wrong to right.
Barbara V Walsh, Ormiston
EDITOR'S NOTE: You are correct, Barbara, Australia Day (January 26) has nothing to do with Captain Cook's landing. According to the Encyclopaedia Britannica, the first fleet arrived at Sydney's Botany Bay approximately a week earlier.
Due to finding Botany Bay unsuitable for landing, January 26 was the day Captain Arthur Phillip raised the Union Jack flag in Sydney Cove, declaring British sovereignty over half of Australia. Australia Day commemorates that event in Sydney Cove and the formal establishment of the colony of NSW.
Of course, Henry Pike is right to submit a bill to protect Australia Day. Unfortunately, the bleeding hearts of the world would have us stop everything good about Australia because the minority are offended.
Indigenous people make up less than 3 per cent of the population in the Redlands. Why should the rest of us move our day for them?
Good Christian men like Henry Pike are sticking up for conservative-minded people who are sick of having good things cancelled by woke campaigners.
I hope his bill succeeds.
Pearl Wilson, Redland Bay
EDITOR'S NOTE: Pearl, many conservatives use the label 'woke' as a sledge. The Collins English Dictionary defines woke as being aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues, especially racial and social justice issues. Is that a bad thing?
Many Indigenous Australians say the first fleet's arrival should not be a day of celebration due to the massacres and treatment they experienced at the hands of the British settlers.
Couldn't we just choose a date where ALL Australians can celebrate being Australian?
I am writing concerning the cessation of the Redcycle soft plastics recycling program.
Of late, Redcycle has updated its website in response to feedback from other consumers, whom have essentially said: 'we will be holding on to our soft plastics until the Redcycle program is back up and running again'.
Redcycle's response to this essentially says: 'unfortunately, there is no alternative at this point in time and the only option is for the consumer to send their soft plastics to landfill. If you hold on to your soft plastics, the program will not be able to cope with the backlog, once the program has been re-established.
I am deeply disturbed by this commentary and also very disappointed that all levels of government have yet to come up with a temporary solution until Redcycle or another similar program is established.
Notwithstanding that the government has made comments to assure the public that it is working with industry and relevant stakeholders to come up with a solution, it is taking far too long since the cessation of the Redcycle program in November 2022, and the longer it takes, the more soft plastics that will be unnecessarily sent to landfill.
Given our focus and commitment to mitigating the challenges of climate change and global warming, I implore you to prioritise the task of establishing another soft plastics recycling program as soon as possible, or at the very least, a temporary solution to prevent soft plastics from being sent to landfill, that is available to everyone across every LGA, State and Territory.
Nathan Grummisch
