An Ormiston firefighter who has spent decades working to improve communities with the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) has been awarded Australia's highest fire service honour.
Acting Assistant Commissioner Rob Boniwell was one of four QFES personnel to be added to the Australia Day Honour List and awarded the Australian Fire Service Medal (AFSM).
He said he was filled with "immense pride and gratitude," when he found out.
"Part of it was a reflection on the past 28 years of service, most of that in Queensland, to pause and look back on some of the achievements that have made a difference to the communities both here, nationally and even overseas," Mr Boniwell said.
"These awards are primarily driven by -peer review so it's humbling that my colleagues think so highly of my achievements and contribution to be recognised on a national level with the highest fire service award.
"It's great to have the opportunity to be able to build and create something that improves community safety and give back in the best way we can to make communities safer, connected and resilient for future generations."
Mr Boniwell said some of his career highlights since joining the Queensland organisation in 2006 were achieved in the Redlands as Cleveland Command area commander from 2010-2012.
"We did a lot of initiatives on North Strtadbroke Island, including recruitment strategies to include First Nations, gender representation and diverse groups, and we were awarded the Closing the Gap award by the commissioner at the time," he said.
"It's also been recognition of building Incident Management, the way we safely manage our people in major incidents including fires on North Stradbroke Island, but building that capability across QFES and in the Northern Territory."
He also worked in Papua New Guinea to train in incident management, upskill and exercise its fire service and was involved in establishing the School of Fire and Emergency Services Training in Brisbane.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
