Redland City Bulletin
Our People

Ormiston firefighter receives highest fire service honour

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
January 28 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ormiston resident and QFES Acting Assistant Commissioner Rob Boniwell in uniformn. Picture supplied

An Ormiston firefighter who has spent decades working to improve communities with the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) has been awarded Australia's highest fire service honour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Lowe

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.