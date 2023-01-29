Redland City Bulletin

Enrolments open for 37,000 fee-free places at Queensland TAFE

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
January 29 2023 - 4:00pm
Kim Richards, Don Brown, Annastacia Palaszczuk and Di Farmer open new plumbing trades facilites at Alexandra HillsTafe. Picture supplied

The state government's fee-free TAFE initiative will kick off this year in an attempt to tackle skill shortages across the state.

