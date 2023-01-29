The state government's fee-free TAFE initiative will kick off this year in an attempt to tackle skill shortages across the state.
Industries included in the fee-free scheme for 37,000 places are health and community services to support the NDIS and aged care sectors, agriculture and tourism and hospitality.
Capalaba MP Don Brown said the National Skills Agreement and national rollout of fee-free TAFE would boost industries across Redlands.
"Redlands, like many other parts of Australia, experience skills shortages," he said.
"The Palaszczuk and Albanese Labor Government's fee-free TAFE policy will begin to address this."
Redlands MP Kim Richards said more Redland residents could exit school and prepare for work or upskill and gain secure employment.
"Redlanders who have the right skills have more job security and more job choices, that's why we're putting TAFE at the heart of our vocational education and training sector," she said.
Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson said the initiative could benefit Redlands if course completion targets were met.
"The Government must now focus on completion of courses and training, because sadly we know that past targets for completions have not been met," he said.
"Over the last five years, the State Government delivered 14,400 fewer apprenticeship completions than was targeted.
"With Queensland experiencing skills shortages, the State Government need to ensure the right qualifications are delivering the critical skills needed and that courses, traineeships and apprenticeships are being completed."
For further information on courses available and how to enrol, visit the Department of Employment, Small Business and Training website.
Popular courses offered under the scheme include:
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
