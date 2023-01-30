The perfect conditions of only one-meter-high swells and five to 10-knot winds, many anglers headed offshore.
The bar conditions were not that good, with most of the entrances a bit shallow with the movement of the sand.
Down the coast, the spotted mackerel on Mermaid Reef were taking small deep diving lures at normal speeds, and those trolling gar and pilchards at a slow pace also got into the action.
Yellowfin tuna was also among the mix, and with marlin also striking the shirted lures, anglers had a great time on the water.
The Logan River produces large whiting in the 30-40cm range.
A few small whiting about but those who put in the effort were rewarded with fine fish.
The Bream seemed to have disappeared, and only a handful in the catch.
Bull sharks and catfish are always pests, but if you like flake, you can easily catch a feed.
The water in the bay was churned up, with all the boat and jet ski traffic taking advantage of the great boating conditions.
Australia Day was glorious and perfect conditions for families to enjoy our bay.
I went out on the kayak the day after Australia Day, and the sounder showed patches of bubbles with very few fish in my usual spots.
I only caught undersized fish.
A couple of Coochiemudlo Island locals struck it lucky with a few snapper of legal size.
They were caught close to shore, and one angler fishing from shore caught his quota of four snapper.
Adaire Palmer, fishing from her houseboat 'Adaire to Dream', caught two snapper on a fillet of gar.
One fish she filleted and the other snapper was too large to cook whole, so Adaire took it around to her daughter Krystal's house to use her oven.
The fish tasted delicious.
Raymond Kennedy fished the western arm of the Hinze dam, but fish were hard to locate, and when they found some fish, the barred grunter was in plague numbers, with us losing a dozen shrimp to the barred grunter for each bass that we caught.
As a result, they only caught 37 bass and two golden perch before they ran out of live shrimp.
If you have any fishing questions or photographs of your catch or if you would like a coaching session, please get in touch with Michael at desdavidmichael@gmail.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.