Redland City Bulletin

Redlands Tigers continue impressive campaign with win over Sunshine Coast

JC
By Jordan Crick
January 30 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron French scored 49 during an almost two-hour vigil at the crease for Redlands Tigers second grade. Picture by Alan Minifie

Redlands Tigers have continued their stellar run of form in the Premier Grade Cricket two-day competition with a first innings victory over Sunshine Coast at Buderim.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.