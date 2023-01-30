Redlands Tigers have continued their stellar run of form in the Premier Grade Cricket two-day competition with a first innings victory over Sunshine Coast at Buderim.
Captain Leigh Drennan led the way with 89 as Redlands cruised past the home side's first innings total before declaring with a 131-run lead.
Jack Sinfield also notched a half-century after striding to the crease at number eight, adding to his match-defining five-wicket haul on day one.
Sunshine Coast saw off the likes of Jon Stimpson and George Garrett after the declaration to finish on 3/153 at stumps.
Star batsman Alecz Day bounced back from a first-innings duck to score an unbeaten 71 from just 41 deliveries. His innings included a whopping seven sixes and four boundaries.
The win keeps Redlands locked in third place on the Premier Grade Cricket two-day ladder with just three rounds to play until finals.
They sit less than one point adrift of second-placed Western Suburbs but are equal top in the Damien Mullins Cup, which ranks the teams across all formats.
Second grade were unable to match the top team's efforts, falling agonisingly short of a first innings win in their two-day clash with Sunshine Coast at Peter Burge Oval.
Cameron French and Harry Short scored 49 and 43* respectively, but it was the Scorchers who took the spoils by just 15 runs in a nail-biting contest.
Tigers will regroup for a match against Western Suburbs starting next Saturday.
Under 19s: Redlands Tigers 146 (Lachlan McClure 36*, Jackson Todman 29) def by Sandgate-Redcliffe 6/149 (Henry Zietsch 2/24, Lachlan McClure 2/26)
Women's third grade: Redlands Tigers 6/147 (Evie Massingham 46*, Alex Fisher 22) def by South Brisbane 7/149 (Alex Fisher 4/24)
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
