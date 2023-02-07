A former Redlands resident has relived the moment he encountered a ghostly figure while travelling through Mount Cotton with friends almost three decades ago.
The man, who did not want to be named, said the group was driving along West Mount Cotton Road late one night in the mid-1990s when a little girl riding a pink pushbike appeared out of the darkness.
"We all sort of looked at each other and went 'who would be letting their young daughter out at this hour?'," he said.
"There's no lights on West Mount Cotton Road. We were doing 80km/h one way and within five minutes we passed her again. We just looked at each other and said 'what the?'
"We know the road is a one way in, one way out kind of thing. There are no other streets that pop out, and it was the same little girl on the same pink bike."
The decades-old sighting remains a mystery to this day, with the former Alexandra Hills resident searching for answers online but finding no evidence of a young girl being injured on West Mount Cotton Road.
He cannot remember precisely where on the road he saw the ghostly figure but said it took place around midnight, long after a child would be allowed out of home to ride their bike.
"We have tried to Google it and everything like that, but we can't find anything on it," he said.
Paranormal experiences have also been reported just a few kilometres away on Mount View Road, which is commonly referred to as "spook hill" and "haunted hill" in online forums.
Several people claim to have experienced a strange phenomenon where their car begins rolling uphill, but others have written it off as a common optical illusion caused by the camber of the road.
Mount View Road is located in close proximity to West Mount Cotton Road, where the group claims to have seen an apparition in the 1990s.
The former resident said he had seen three ghosts in his lifetime, all across Brisbane and the bayside.
"The event [with the little girl] did stick in my brain, but I have seen other ghosts before," he said.
"I've had another one on Mount Gravatt Capalaba Road. There was a guy that ran across the road and I hit the brakes because I thought I was going to run him over and then I saw this thing go through the car.
"I found out afterwards that a man died on that same road.
"There was another one when we were renting a house in at Wynnum. My flatmate saw someone sitting in the lounge room.
"He flew back to bed and his missus said 'what is going on?'. He said 'someone is sitting in our lounge chair'.
"It turns out someone had died there."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
