Staff at Redland Animal Shelter are gearing up for another busy year after helping 230 animals find their forever homes in 2022.
The Thornlands centre has been a hive of activity to start the new year, with several cats adopted during January.
Jay-Jay was the first cat to be re-homed in 2023 and has been settling in nicely with his new family at Wynnum West.
The two-year-old male moggie is one of several animals given a new lease on life every year through the centre's animal adoption program.
Redland City Council data shows 230 animals were adopted at the shelter last year, including 151 cats and 79 dogs.
Shelter coordinator and long-time Redlands local Rachael Selwood spoke proudly about her role and the positive difference the centre has been making in the community.
"It is a hands on job and very physically and mentally [demanding]. Every day is very, very different," she said.
"It is very rare you will catch me sitting at my desk. Everyone is just on the go here."
Ms Selwood said the facility had fared well during the pandemic, with adoption numbers going "through the roof" as people turned to animals for companionship during lockdowns.
"Although a lot of places were closing down and limiting foot traffic, during the times we were open, a lot of people were at home and it was the perfect opportunity to adopt an animal," Ms Selwood said.
"It really benefited us, as opposed to a lot of businesses who were affected in a negative way."
Jay-Jay has been living up to his reputation as a "smoochy boy", with his new family describing him as the most affectionate cat they have ever met.
Ms Selwood said the two-year-old was surrendered to the shelter with another cat in the lead-up to Christmas but quickly made an impression on visiting families.
"Jay-Jay was quite shy when he first came into the shelter, but he had some time to settle in," she said.
"We actually had two families come in on different days to look at him, but both went off to think about.
"One came back and adopted him. It was a really good match and a nice adoption for the first one of the year."
Redland Animal Shelter is located at 265 South Street, Thornlands. For more information about adoptions, call 07 3829 8663.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.