A new Sealink passenger ferry has begun servicing the bay islands after completing sea trials at Redland Bay.
The locally-made vessel, named Talwurrapin after the Quandamooka Jandai word for Redland Bay, began its first services on Australia Day.
A further three vessels are currently under construction for the bay islands, including two new vehicle ferries and a specialist Queensland Ambulance Service vessel.
The new ferries will compliment terminals being built on Macleay, Russell, Lamb and Karragarra islands under a joint state government and Redland City Council initiative.
Upgrades are designed to future-proof the islands for expected population growth, with recent census data showing the number of residents on Russell Island jumped 30 per cent between 2016 and 2021.
Transport Minister Mark Bailey said Talwurrapin, which was built in the Redlands, would make it easier for people to travel around the city.
"It comes as part of the Palaszczuk Labor government's nearly $3.9 billion, four-year transport and roads plan for Greater Brisbane, supporting 3280 good, secure jobs," he said.
Sealink south-east Queensland general manager Heather Truman said the bay island community would benefit from the new vessels.
"We are committed to providing efficient and more reliable services to all residents, ratepayers, business owners and visitors in the Southern Moreton Bay region," she said.
Ian Olsson from Bridges Save Lives, formerly named Russell Island Development Association, said a bridge remained the best solution for improving connectivity to the islands.
"The population has gotten to such a great level that in the event of multiple life-endangering accidents or incidents, the ferry systems and a helicopter combined would not be able to save lives," he said.
"It also means the monopoly continues, and that monopoly is not in the interest of islanders. They should have a variety of ferry companies to bring them across, particularity in regards to the new vehicular ferries.
"As far as the new ferries go, I travelled on one the other day and it is quite a beautiful ferry. They are smart and very pleasant, but the two new ones will be the vehicular barges.
"The islanders need those as a temporary measure before a bridge. From a Bridges Save Lives perspective, they are about 30 years late and there have been deaths in the past."
Redlands MP Kim Richards said the new vessel was an example of the state government delivering for residents.
"Alongside Talwurrapin, two more vehicle ferries for the Southern Moreton Bay Islands service are currently under construction, as well as a new Queensland Ambulance Service vessel," she said.
"We're also delivering improved ferry infrastructure on Macleay, Russell, Lamb and Karragarra islands as part of a $44.6 million ferry terminal upgrade project."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
