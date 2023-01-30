Police have charged a Gold Coast woman with drug and driving offences after a Redlands man was struck by an allegedly stolen car while riding an e-scooter in Brisbane, leaving him with critical injuries.
The 38-year-old Pimpama woman was taken into custody at the scene and allegedly returned a positive reading for drugs.
Police allege a Mitsubishi ASX was travelling on Shafston Avenue near Wellington Road in East Brisbane about 8.45am when it left the road and struck a man riding an e-scooter on the footpath.
The 51-year-old Birkdale man was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.
Police have charged the Gold Coast woman with multiple offences, including dangerous operation of a vehicle causing grievous bodily harm whilst adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.
Other charges include drug-driving while unlicenced, driving without a licence, possessing drug utensils and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.
The woman has been refused bail and is due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday, January 31.
Police say the Mitsubishi ASX was reported stolen from Everton Park shortly after the crash.
Anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage of the incident is urged to contact police.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
