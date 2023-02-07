House of the week: 39 Rosella Street, Wellington Point

39 Rosella Street, Wellington Point
This warm and welcoming home in a central location has everything a family could want, including a huge outdoor entertainment area.
It has two large living areas, starting with a tiled lounge at front with large sliding doors opening to the pretty front garden.
The modern galley kitchen separates this first lounge from the striking and inviting lounge room at back, with exposed brick walls, exposed beams on the vaulted ceiling, a fireplace, ceiling fan and carpet for comfort.
A brick archway separates the formal lounge from the galley kitchen, where a barn door leads out to the covered outdoor area and tropical back lawn, making it ideal for gatherings, large or small.
The three bedrooms are carpeted and light and bright thanks to large windows.
Among the many features of this fabulous home are solar panels, shed, carport, side access for a boat or caravan and low-maintenance gardens.
The property ticks all the boxes when it comes to practicality, style and location.
